United Utilities plans green fleet

Over the next 10 years, United Utilities is aiming to reduce its annual diesel consumption from four million litres to zero.

As a first step, the company has bought four electric vans, 11 site-based electric vehicles (EVs), two full electric cars and two hybrid cars. It has also installed nine EV charging points across its sites and will expand this network further.

Chief operating officer Steve Fraser said: “Our teams need to travel the length and breadth of the northwest to keep the taps flowing and the toilets flushing for our customers. Traditional diesel powered vehicles are not great for the environment, so our ambition is to migrate all of our fleet away from traditional fuels over the next 10 years. What is really exciting is our aim to power those vehicles with the energy we produce ourselves – a truly green solution.”

Head of fleet Adam Dooley added: “We’re working closely with a number of external suppliers to make sure that we are at the forefront of new developments in the industry. We’re really excited about our innovative electric wagon project which will be an industry first. We are also investing in our apprentice mechanics - this year they will be some of the first in the country to train on EVs.”