Green light £100m Digbeth regeneration scheme

CGI of Hartwell's Phoenix Yard plan

Hartwell, the automotive and property development company, has secured approval for its plans to redevelop a 2.8-acre industrial site at the gateway to Digbeth.

The Phoenix Yard plans by architects Allford Hall Monaghan Morris will deliver 188,031 sq ft (17,467 sq m) NIA of new creative, media and educational space, commercial floorspace, 240 new homes units, retail, public realm and landscaping.

Sustainability targets across the site will include BREEAM ‘Excellent’, EPC A rating, WELL certification, WiredScore Platinum, SmartScore, and a minimum 10% biodiversity net gain.

Hartwell group property manager Joanne Churchill said: “This is a major milestone for Hartwell and a significant step for Digbeth. We received such positive feedback on our plans from not only stakeholders and businesses but also the local community. We will now progress our plans to deliver new workspaces for creative, media and education organisations, new homes to meet local demand and reimagined public realm for everyone.”

Architect Paul Monaghan, executive director and head of design studio at Allford Hall Monaghan Morris, added: “From the start, our work has been to ensure that we respect the site and area’s industrial heritage while delivering distinctive architecture, energy-efficient buildings and public spaces that are fit for the exciting future in which we find ourselves with Digbeth as a creative quarter. Phoenix Yard complements Digbeth’s distinctive identity while contributing positively to the evolving place.”

Phoenix Yard forms part of a wider regeneration and infrastructure investment in Digbeth, which will include new transport connectivity with the new Metro Eastside expansion and HS2, and the growth of creative, digital and cultural industries such as the BBC's new multi-million-pound headquarters at Typhoo Wharf and the £1.9bn masterplan for Smithfield Market.

Acting on behalf of Hartwell were Allford Hall Monaghan Morris, Ridge, Cundall, Hoare Lea, Macfarlane & Associates and Newmark.

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