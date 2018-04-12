Green light for £27m Tottenham scheme

Duggan Morris Architects and MRG Studio have secured planning consent for a £27m mixed-use scheme in South Tottenham.

The site forms part of Haringey Council’s Tottenham Area Action Plan, which seeks to identify potential areas for employment-led mixed-use redevelopment.

The Bernard Works scheme provides 28 business units with 12 ‘tethered affordable residential units’. The scheme is set around a working courtyard, with 87 flats above.

MRG Studio directors Jose Rosa and Jennifer Mui said: “Our proposal focuses on a concept of working habitats – habitats that work for humans, industry and the environment – each connected and mutually supportive. We are delighted that Bernard Works has been granted planning approval as an exciting and innovative new development with the end user strongly at its centre.”