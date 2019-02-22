Green light for Aviemore community hospital

The new £15m Badenoch & Strathspey community hospital will include a GP practice, dental services, an urgent care centre, outpatients department, inpatients ward, community health and care departments and a mortuary. It is to be built on a 3.49 hectare site off Dalfaber Drive, between the main railway line and the Strathspey Steam Railway line.

One of the key issues in assessing the planning application for the new hospital has been around how people can access the facility safely on foot or by bike.

Both the applicant and planners have agreed that infrastructure that supports and encourages people to be active is of key importance. The Active Aviemore project, supported by funding from Sustrans, has already been working towards this with local studies and consultations on how to improve active travel facilities across the town.