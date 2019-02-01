Green light for Beeston care village

CGI of the planned Beeston care village

Broxtowe Borough Council has approved the scheme by Charterpoint Senior Living, Peveril Securities and care provider Belong.

The development will have a care facility with 75 bedrooms, 30 supported living apartments and village centre amenities. It is to be built on part of the former Myford works site on Chilwell Road in Beeston. The council has previously approved plans for 32 houses, 15 apartments and a convenience food store for a separate section of the site.

Charterpoint specialises in developing purpose-built senior living accommodation, including care homes, extra care facilities and retirement living. The care community in Beeston will be run by the charity Belong, which intends to offer specialist nursing and dementia care, as provided in other Belong villages.

Peveril Homes director James Smith said: “It is crucial that with the UK’s ageing population, enough high quality care home facilities are built to ensure that those in retirement living receive the finest care possible. Coupled with the wider redevelopment incorporating modern apartments, new-build homes and retail, this development will boost Beeston’s economy and make a significant difference on a local level.”

Infrastructure work is complete and construction work is expected to begin shortly, once a contractor is appointed,