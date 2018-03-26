Green light for Birkenhead student block

Liverpool’s YPG Developments has been given planning permission for a £12m student accommodation scheme.

YPG has been given the green light to transform a disused Wirral Council building in Birkenhead into a 200-bed student accommodation complex.

The building is next to the Grade 1 listed Hamilton Square, on the corner of Cleveland Street and Lord Street. The new development will be called Hamilton Hub.

Plans will see the existing building expanded to 70,000 sq ft and refurbished with amenities including a gym and a laundry room. A rooftop extension will take the complex from two and three storeys to between three and five storeys.

YPG Projex has designed the scheme and YPG Developments will be building the complex itself.

The development will provide rooms for students at the Marine Education & Training Centre, which is part of the new Mersey Maritime Knowledge Hub that is being developed by Wirral Council in partnership with Liverpool John Moores University, Mersey Maritime and Peel Ports.

YPG managing director Ming Yeung said: “Knowledge-intensive sectors and higher-education establishments are vital regeneration catalysts for both Wirral and the wider Liverpool City Region. At YPG we’re well versed in providing student accommodation to support these industries. We listen closely to our customers’ feedback, and the green space afforded by the secret garden and the rooftop extension at Hamilton Hub are based on this.

“The fact that many of our units are sold off plan, within weeks of construction starting, evidences that we have the right blend of high-quality fit out and well thought out co-living space and amenities.”