Green light for Dudley Interchange

CGI of the planned Dudley Interchange

Approval of the full business case means work can now get going on a new bus and tram interchange that will form part of the wider regeneration of Dudley town centre.

To be built on the site of the existing bus station, it will link to the new Metro tram extension that is under construction by the Midland Metro Alliance between Wednesbury and Brierley Hill. Both projects are scheduled to be completed in 2023.

Transport for West Midlands (TfWM), which is part of the WMCA, is leading on the interchange project in partnership with Dudley Council.

West Midlands mayor Andy Street said: “Like other town centres Dudley has been hit hard in recent years, which is why the WMCA is putting its cash to good use to help revitalise the borough.

“Through helping to knock down the tombstone of Cavendish House to make way for the Portersfield development, to extending the Midland Metro through the town to Brierley Hill, we are committed to doing what we can to support the council in bringing their ambitious £1bn masterplan to life.

“That’s why I am delighted we have approved even more funding for Dudley, with the new interchange set to provide a fitting gateway to what will be a revitalised and reborn town centre.”

Dudley Council leader Patrick Harley said: “We are delivering a £1bn regeneration masterplan for Dudley borough and despite the restrictions caused by the pandemic Dudley town centre is currently a hive of exciting construction work.”

Regeneration projects in Dudley town centre include:

the £450m Wednesbury to Brierley Hill Metro extension

the Portersfield development, a proposed £82m mixed-use regeneration scheme comprising 12 acres of retail, entertainment, and student and residential accommodation on the former Cavendish House site

the new £31m Dudley Leisure Centre, being built by ISG

the £28m Very Light Rail National Innovation Centre, being built by Clegg Construction

the £26.8m Black Country and Marches Institute of Technology

improvements to both Dudley Zoo and the Black Country Living Museum.

