Green light for Indian airport upgrades

Airport upgrades worth a combined INR50.5bn (£555m) have been approved by the Indian government.

The Cabinet, chaired by prime minister Shri Narendra Modi, has backed upgrades and expansion of the infrastructure at Lucknow, Chennai & Guwahati airports.

At Lucknow Airport, there will be construction of a new integrated terminal designed to cater for predicted passenger growth up to the year 2030-31.

Work at Chennai Airport involves a new terminal building incorporating ‘green’ features and designed for passenger growth up to 2026-27.

Guwahati Airport will also get a new terminal building in a project intended to encourage investment and tourism in the northeastern region.

The government of India placed enhanced emphasis on infrastructure sector in the 2018-19 budget. It has introduced National Civil Aviation Policy (NCAP) as a stepping stone to provide robust air connectivity throughout the country. The planned airport capacity upgrades and expansion require both development of new greenfield airports and additions to existing airports.

Airports Authority of India is in the process of implementing plans for development of the infrastructure to meet growing aviation demand by creating additional capacity at its airports including Chennai, Guwahati, Lucknow, Agartala, Patna, Srinagar, Pune, Trichy, Vijayawada, Port Blair, Jaipur, Mangalore, Dehradun, Jabalpur, Kolhapur, Goa, Rupsi, Leh, Calicut, Imphal, Varanasi and Bhubaneswar. Capital expenditure of INR202bn (£2.2bn) is planned in the next four to five years. AAI has already awarded the works at Agartala, Calicut, Port Blair towards construction of new terminals and is in the process of approving the works at Chennai, Lucknow and Guwahati.