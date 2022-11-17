Green light for Kier’s £460m Cotswold road works

An artist’s impression of the scheme shows plans for Gloucestershire Way crossing

Granting of the DCO means that main contractor Kier can start preparatory work on the project in the new year with construction due to begin later in 2023.

The A417 runs through the Cotswolds Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB) from Cirencester to Gloucester, linking the M4 and the M5. The improvement scheme will dual the 3.4-mile single-lane carriageway between the Brockworth bypass and Cowley roundabout.

Kier was awarded the £160m main works contract in April, pending planning approval, which has now been granted.

National Highways’ chief executive Nick Harris said: “We’re delighted with the minister’s decision. This means we can get going with this major upgrade, which is vital for local communities and the regional southwest economy.

“This is a significant investment of £460m in our road network that will improve road safety, reduce traffic congestion and improve connectivity for road users and local communities. We are designing the scheme to fit sympathetically within the landscape, providing the opportunity to link habitats and support environmental sustainability, while unlocking economic growth in Gloucestershire and beyond.”

Kier Highways programme director Paul Baker promised not to trash the Cotswolds. “We will work together to build a landscape-led design that will enhance the strategic network whilst preserving this special AONB for the local community,” he said.

A 37-metre overbridge will provide Gloucestershire Way pedestrian access over the widened A417

