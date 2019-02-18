  1. Instagram
Green light for Volker's platform works

2 hours The Department for Transport has approved £27m funding to allow Network Rail and its contractor Volker Fitzpatrick to upgrade two stations in the Cambridge area.

Waterbeach station, near Cambridge
Waterbeach station, near Cambridge

Volker Fitzpatrick will extend the platforms at Waterbeach and Littleport stations, to the north of Cambridge, to enable longer, eight-car, trains to stop.

The work will involve extending platforms 1 and 2 at Waterbeach station and platform 2 at Littleport station, all to 167 metres. Step free access will also be put in for Littleport’s platform 1. New stabling will also be built at King’s Lynn to support the longer train formations

Work is currently expected to start in October 2019 and complete in the summer of 2020.

Approving the funding, rail minister Andrew Jones said: “This is an important and much needed upgrade, which will mean longer trains and a doubling of seats for passengers on the line between King’s Lynn and Cambridge.”

