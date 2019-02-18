Green light for Volker's platform works

Waterbeach station, near Cambridge

Volker Fitzpatrick will extend the platforms at Waterbeach and Littleport stations, to the north of Cambridge, to enable longer, eight-car, trains to stop.

The work will involve extending platforms 1 and 2 at Waterbeach station and platform 2 at Littleport station, all to 167 metres. Step free access will also be put in for Littleport’s platform 1. New stabling will also be built at King’s Lynn to support the longer train formations

Work is currently expected to start in October 2019 and complete in the summer of 2020.

Approving the funding, rail minister Andrew Jones said: “This is an important and much needed upgrade, which will mean longer trains and a doubling of seats for passengers on the line between King’s Lynn and Cambridge.”