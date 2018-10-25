Ground investigation contract let for remote summit on Scotland’s A9

The summit – the second highest point on the A9 at over 1,300 feet above sea level - is part of the challenging 15-mile Dalraddy to Slochd stretch of the route.

Raeburn Drilling & Geotechnical will undertake the contract, which has a total value of over £5m. Work is due to get under way next month and last until March 2019.

Michael Matheson, cabinet secretary for transport, infrastructure and connectivity, said: “The A9 dualling programme between Perth and Inverness is one of the largest and most challenging infrastructure projects in Scotland’s history and we will be starting the latest of a series of ground investigations on the route.

"Having published draft orders for the Dalraddy to Slochd scheme at the end of August, we are now carrying out further ground investigations starting next month to help inform the design work for the section of the route which includes the dramatic rock face at Slochd.”