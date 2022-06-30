Groundworks start on Brent Cross student towers

Fusion at Brent Cross Town is designed by Glenn Howells Architects

The 662-bed purpose-built student accommodation will be operated by Fusion, its first property in the capital. Fusion bought the site in joint venture with Cheyne Capital.

Brent Cross Town is a £7bn, 180-acre Barnet Council development, led by Related Argent.

The student accommodation will be one of first buildings to complete at Brent Cross Town and will be delivered alongside affordable, residential for sale and build-to-rent homes, as well as office, retail and leisure space.

Designed by Glenn Howells Architects, Fusion at Brent Cross Town will have three connected blocks that range from nine to 22 storeys, with varying tones and materials.

Fusion has just started on site with Galldris doing the ground works. The appointment of a main contractor is expected in the next four weeks, the company said.

Build completion should be by autumn 2024.

