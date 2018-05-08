Growth continues for Oldham contractor

Building contractor Medlock FRB saw its revenues climb 47% in 2017, making it six consecutive years of growth.

Medlock’s turnover in the year to 31st December 2017 was £39.35m, up from £26.83m in 2016.

Medlock FRB is a fit-out, refurbishment and build contractor that specialises in the leisure and hospitality sectors. Based in Oldham, the company operates throughout the UK, carrying out projects ranging in value from £10,000 to £5m. It also manufactures joinery, metalwork and glass products for clients. Medlock FRB is owned by its management team and employs more than 60 staff

New clients in 2017 included Reel Cinemas, Hickory’s Smokehouse, indoor golf operator Adventure Leisure and Mosaic Spa & Health Clubs. Repeat business came from Premier Inn, Greene King, Mitchells & Butlers and JD Wetherspoon, as well as regional brewers and pub operators Joseph Holt, JW Lees and Hydes Brewery.

The company also benefited from winning projects in the year for Manchester Dogs’ Home, MAD Developments and Formby Hall golf resort and spa.

Contracts completed in the first four months of 2018 include refurbishment projects at Butlins Skegness, a new-build Farmhouse Inn in Ellesmere Port and a new Miller & Carter restaurant in Gosforth.

Finance director Colin Drury said: “We are extremely pleased to report that the company has, for the sixth year in a row, achieved an increase in sales. Repeat business with our major customers has been a tremendous success, accounting for 74% of the sales total, while our customer base has been strengthened with the addition of further premium brands.

“We have made a significant investment in key staff engaged in the project delivery process and will continue to invest in our people in 2018. Retaining the best people and developing and investing in them is key to our continued success and we sincerely thank them for their commitment and passion.”