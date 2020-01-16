Gunn JCB takes £12m Ridgway order

Left to right are Gunn JCB sales director Mark Roberts, Ridgway chairman Tim Jones and JCB sales director Steve Smith at the new JCB Golf & Country Club in Rocester

The order includes both tracked and wheeled excavators, between 13 and 30 tonnes in size, as well as JS20MH materials handlers and 427, 437 & 457 wheeled loaders in response to demand from the waste and recycling sector.

JCB Loadall telescopic handlers ranging from seven- to 20-metre reach are also in the order to serve house-builders as well as the agricultural sector.

Some of the machines arrived in the second half of 2019, with more arrivals planned throughout the coming months.

Ridgway Rentals chairman Tim Jones used to work for JCB for many years before moving into the hire sector with his son Stuart, who is managing director.

Stuart Jones said: “Customers ask us for JCB equipment and often want a particular spec; Gunn JCB is both proactive and responsive to these needs plus they provide national support which is hugely important to us as we rent machines out on short and long-term hire throughout the UK.”

