Plant hire specialist H. E. Services (Plant Hire) Ltd reports that it has taken delivery of 10 new Bomag BW120 AD-5 tandem rollers, in an investment valued by the company at approximately £250,000.

Supplied by machinery dealer Ernest Doe & Sons Ltd, the new machines expand the firm's existing compaction fleet to 57 Bomag rollers. According to H. E. Services, the order was prompted by heightened demand after an existing client hired a substantial portion of its current roller fleet for a major project.

The company also stated that it plans to add a further 35 Bomag rollers over the coming months, which would bring its total fleet of the manufacturer's compaction equipment to 92 units. H. E. Services claims this secondary expansion is driven by enquiries from two additional customers seeking rollers for separate long-term contracts.

The Bomag BW120 AD-5 is a 2.7t tandem vibratory roller featuring a 1,200mm working width and a 700mm drum diameter. The machines operate with dual frequency settings of 63 Hz and 67 Hz and are fitted with water spray bars for asphalt compaction duties.

A spokesperson for H. E. Services said: "We continually listen to our customers to understand their changing needs and the demands of the projects they undertake. Investing in the right equipment is essential to ensuring our fleet keeps pace with those requirements. When customers have significant machinery requirements for major projects, we need to be able to respond quickly and ensure we have the equipment available to support them."