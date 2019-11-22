Haki pushes scaffold cladding

The Haki cladding system

The Haki cladding system is compatible with scaffolding systems including Haki Universal as well as traditional tube & fitting.

The system works by sliding lightweight panels, made of toughened plastic, vertically into aluminium cladding tracks. The tracks are then fixed to scaffolds using Universal adaptors, saddle clamps or coupler clamps and joined together using a joining plate.

The cladding panels come in a range of sizes from 1250 x 250mm through to 3050 x 500mm to fit Haki Universal bays or can be cut to size to fit smaller dimensions. Corner panels are also available. All have fire resistant and noise reduction properties, the manufacturer says.

The system has already been used on several projects. Early adopter Lyndon SGB, previously Lyndon Scaffolding, used it to enclose a scaffold at Glasgow Queen Street railway station during maintenance works. It was also used by NJS Group for event structures at the Goodwood Festival of Speed.

