Fri November 15 2019

Halcyon days for Interserve school builders

15 hours Interserve has been selected by the Department for Education (DfE) to design and build Halcyon Way, a special education needs school for children in Oldham, Greater Manchester.

This is the second special education needs school Interserve Construction has been selected to build in Manchester, after winning the £8m contract to deliver Prospect House.

In the past 10 months Interserve Construction has been awarded more than 15 new school build projects with a total contract value of more than £106m.

Halcyon Way will provide places for 152 pupils, aged four to eleven, of which 12 will be early-years places. The project includes construction of a 3,231 m2 two-storey building, external play areas and car parking facilities.

