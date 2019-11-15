Halcyon days for Interserve school builders

This is the second special education needs school Interserve Construction has been selected to build in Manchester, after winning the £8m contract to deliver Prospect House.

In the past 10 months Interserve Construction has been awarded more than 15 new school build projects with a total contract value of more than £106m.

Halcyon Way will provide places for 152 pupils, aged four to eleven, of which 12 will be early-years places. The project includes construction of a 3,231 m2 two-storey building, external play areas and car parking facilities.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk