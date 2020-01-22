Halton opens German innovation hub

The new innovation hub is connected to its German factory in Reit im Winkl.

Halton said that testing and validating the functionality of systems tailored for demanding customer environments is essential to its way of operating and of serving customers. The new innovation hub is intended to bring new scope and accuracy to the company’s testing methods.

“The new Innovation Hub will use ultrasound technology to examine airflow patterns, rather than using only traditional methods such as orifice plates,” said Heinz Ritzer, director of Halton’s German operations. “This will help to reduce the margin of error in measurements to as low as to 1%.”

He added that having an Innovation Hub in Germany will enable a major acceleration of development in the related unit. “The new hub will increase the unit’s impact on our business and strengthen our local presence, which is important to customers in the region,” he said.

In addition to the testing area, the factory hosts a new show kitchen environment.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk