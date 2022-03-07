Hampshire names 25 for professional services framework

The county’s place, connectivity & infrastructure framework is valued at up to £100m and runs from 1st March 2022 until 28th February 2026.
Services covered include engineering and urban landscaping.
The chosen firms are:
- Adams Hendry Consulting
- City Science
- Five Rivers Environmental Contracting
- Jacobs
- Johns Associates
- Living Streets
- Metis Consultants
- Metro Dynamics
- Middlemarch Environmental
- Momentum Transport Consultancy
- Mott Macdonald
- Paris Smith
- Pell Frischmann Consultants
- Phillips Ecology
- Pja
- RSK Environment
- SLR Consulting
- Stantec
- Sustrans
- Sweco
- Systra
- Tetra Tech
- TRL
- Urban Foresight
- WSP
