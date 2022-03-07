  1. Instagram
Construction News

Thu March 17 2022

Hampshire names 25 for professional services framework

7 Mar Hampshire County Council has selected 25 firms of consulting engineers for a four-year professional services framework.

The county’s place, connectivity & infrastructure framework is valued at up to £100m and runs from 1st March 2022 until 28th February 2026.

Services covered include engineering and urban landscaping.

The chosen firms are:

  • Adams Hendry Consulting
  • City Science
  • Five Rivers Environmental Contracting
  • Jacobs
  • Johns Associates
  • Living Streets
  • Metis Consultants
  • Metro Dynamics
  • Middlemarch Environmental
  • Momentum Transport Consultancy
  • Mott Macdonald
  • Paris Smith
  • Pell Frischmann Consultants
  • Phillips Ecology
  • Pja
  • RSK Environment
  • SLR Consulting
  • Stantec
  • Sustrans
  • Sweco
  • Systra
  • Tetra Tech
  • TRL
  • Urban Foresight
  • WSP

