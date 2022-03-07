Hampshire names 25 for professional services framework

The county’s place, connectivity & infrastructure framework is valued at up to £100m and runs from 1st March 2022 until 28th February 2026.

Services covered include engineering and urban landscaping.

The chosen firms are:

Adams Hendry Consulting

City Science

Five Rivers Environmental Contracting

Jacobs

Johns Associates

Living Streets

Metis Consultants

Metro Dynamics

Middlemarch Environmental

Momentum Transport Consultancy

Mott Macdonald

Paris Smith

Pell Frischmann Consultants

Phillips Ecology

Pja

RSK Environment

SLR Consulting

Stantec

Sustrans

Sweco

Systra

Tetra Tech

TRL

Urban Foresight

WSP

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk