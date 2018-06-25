Hand-slash horror provides tool maintenance lesson

Nottingham magistrates heard how the injured employee severely lacerated his hand while using a mitre saw with a faulty guard. The guard failed to return to position and cover the blade when the saw was in the upright position, meaning that when the employee reached across it he slashed his wrist.

A Health & Safety Executive (HSE) investigation found that a lack of suitable maintenance meant the guard did not come down to cover the blade as it is designed to.

AllRound Electrical Services Ltd of Coleshill, Birmingham pleaded guilty to breaching Regulation 11 (3) of the Provision & Use of Workplace Equipment Regulations 1998. It was fined £4,000 and ordered to pay costs of £1,060.50.

HSE inspector Philip Gratton said: “This case highlights the importance of regular proactive maintenance of work equipment, including mitre saws, to ensure equipment does not deteriorate to the extent that it puts people at risk. In this case AllRound Electrical Services Ltd failed to effectively maintain equipment which resulted in life-changing injuries to its employee.”