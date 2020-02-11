Hanson recruits commercial director

Andy Murphy

Andy Murphy has worked in sales for building product suppliers for more than 20 years, for companies including Pilkington, Lafarge, Saint Gobain and Jewson. He joins Hanson from SIG where he had been director of sales for the past year.

He reports to chief executive Simon Willis and assumes commercial responsibility for the cement division.

Mr Murphy said: “It’s an exciting time to join Hanson UK and I’m looking forward to working with teams from across the business to continue the company’s customer-first focus to strengthen relationships.”

Simon Willis said: “I am delighted to welcome Andy to the executive team. He brings a wealth of industry experience and will help us drive our key strategic objective of placing our customers at the centre of our business.”

