Hanson tries hydrogen for asphalt sites

Hanson UK sustainability director Marian Garfield

Hanson has secured almost £400,000 from the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy (BEIS) industrial hydrogen accelerator programme.

The funding has been awarded through the EDF UK R&D centre to the Bay Hydrogen Hub – Hydrogen4Hanson project, which will look at developing nuclear hydrogen production and investigate technologies to deliver the hydrogen to industrial sites.

The project would underpin the development of a hydrogen hub at EDF’s Heysham nuclear power station in Morecambe and the use of hydrogen to decarbonise several Hanson sites around the UK.

Hanson UK sustainability director Marian Garfield said: “The use of hydrogen as a fuel at asphalt sites has not yet been physically demonstrated anywhere in the world so we are delighted to once again be leading the way with new technologies that have the potential to significantly cut carbon emissions across our industry.”

It is hoped that the project will prove to be a step towards the decarbonisation of both the asphalt and cement industries.

