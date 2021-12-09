Hardy joins Renew board

Louise Hardy (image from Severfield)

At Aecom, Louise Hardy was European project excellence director, responsible for monitoring the performance of 10,000 projects across 15 countries. Before that, she was infrastructure director at Laing O'Rourke, responsible for managing a £2bn portfolio of projects at the London 2012 Olympic Park.

On Renew’s board she serve on the audit, nomination and remuneration committees.

She has several other non-executive directorships, with Severfield, Crest Nicholson, Ebbsfleet Development Corporation and Genuit Group. She has previously been on the boards of Polypipe and Sirius Minerals.

Renew chairman David Forbes said of Louise Hardy: “Her diverse experience, particularly in the engineering sector, will augment the board's breadth of skills and experience. We look forward to working with Louise as the group looks to achieve further progress in 2022 and capitalise on the compelling growth opportunities that exist across our end markets."

At the same time, David Forbes announced that he plans to step down in the new year having served 10 years on the board.

Renew group companies include Amco Giffen, Carnell, Seymour, VHE and Clarke Telecom.

