Harrow hands £110m highways deal to JB Riney

JB Riney will take over from Kier as Harrow Council’s highways services provider in April. Kier’s five-year contract was extended by two years in 2017 but with no provision for further extensions, the contract was re-tendered.

This time around, JB Riney’s contract is for an initial five years with the option of an additional five-year extension.

JB Riney, established by Brendan Riney in 1978, was taken over in 2017 by Tarmac, which was itself acquired by CRH in 2015 from Lafarge and Anglo American.