Construction News

Wed June 26 2019

Hanson puts new machinery to work

2 hours Hanson Aggregates has put two new Hitachi ZX890LCR-6 excavators to work at its quarries.

The new Hitachi ZX890LCR-6 at Shap Beck Quarry in Cumbria
The new machines are operating at Shap Beck Quarry in Cumbria and Chipping Sodbury Quarry in South Gloucestershire.

The two machines were part of a package of 16 ordered from Hitachi Construction Machinery UK in 2018. The order also includes four ZX690LCR-6s and several wheeled loaders.

After a 90-tonne Hitachi machine was moved from one Hanson quarry over to Chipping Sodbury for a trial, the team chose to invest in a new one for the operations at that site. At Shap, a 2007 Hitachi ZX870LCR-5 (pictured below) had reached 23,000 hours on the clock, so the Hanson team also decided it was time to replace the ZX870 with the latest model from that class – the ZX890LCR-6.

Hanson UK area operations manager Gary Morgan said: "These excavators will provide improvements in reliability and their procurement reflects our on-going investment in plant and machinery to enhance efficiency."

The nine-year-old old Hitachi ZX870LCR-5 at Shap Beck Quarry with 23,000 hours
