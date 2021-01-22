Haulier killed on Annan building site

October 2020 photo of the site from www.cunninghame-housing.org

The man was working for piling contractor Van Elle when he was struck by a falling mast at Hallmeadow Place in Annan at around 9.45am yesterday morning (21st January). He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A spokesperson for Van Elle told us: “Everyone at Van Elle was very sorry to hear that a haulier working for us tragically died in Annan on Thursday 21st January. The exact cause of the incident is unclear at this time; we will be working with the HSE to understand what happened and what lessons can be learned. Our thoughts are, naturally, with the family and friends of the deceased.”

A spokesperson for the main contractor on the site, Ashleigh Building, told The Daily Record: “We are devastated to confirm a fatality on our Hallmeadow, Annan site this morning.

“Whilst full details are still to be established, our immediate thoughts and prayers are with the family, friends and colleagues of the operative involved. The wellbeing of anybody working on our sites is absolutely paramount to us.”

Construction works started on site at Hallmeadow Place for Cunninghame Housing Association in June 2020, with completion scheduled for September 2022.

