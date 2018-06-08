Haulotte lands new Indian customer

The new customer, RentEase International, was incorporated in July 2017 and is described by Haulotte as the youngest and the fastest growing rental company in India. The company has an existing fleet of around 250 machines.

Their initial order of 52 Haulotte machines consists of compact 12 Scissors and HA15IP electric articulated booms.

RentEase International managing director Meghraj Singh said: “RentEase has the strength and capacity to rent and market Haulotte successfully in India. This deal is going to be a game changer for the Indian AWP industry.”