Haven SeaChallenger for Portland piling works

The consulting and marine plant hire specialist’s contract will see installation of 136 new steel tubular piles, creating 400m of new combi-wall structure, as part of the operator’s redevelopment plan, the latest part of which will see the existing berth extended up to 250m in length with a new depth of 12m.

The 50 x 24 x 55m monohull jack-up barge, the biggest in the company’s fleet, was bought last year to allow Red7Marine to take on bigger projects and offer clients a liveaboard option.

It features a bull rail arrangement on the port side for fitment of a pile gate and for this project Red7Marine will be working with specialist engineers, MintMech to design a bespoke piling gate.

Red7Marine’s 400t Haven SeaSeven jack-up barge and Haven SeaStabler - a modular stabilised barge cross between a flat-top barge and a jack-up barge - will provide operational support.

Alex Hayes, general manager Landside at Portland Port said: “This is a key investment for the port and demonstrates our commitment to the continued development of our infrastructure.This investment is driven by our need to meet the demand for the ever-increasing size of new vessels and with our existing infrastructure ageing, it has been an important time for us to develop these plans.

Commenting on the contract award, Kristen Branford, managing director at Red7Marine said: “This is an exciting project for the Red7Marine team to be involved with. We have a longstanding relationship with Portland Port, having constructed two large dolphins for the cruise berth extension back in 2017 with TMS and CMP Thames.

Construction work will begin in October, at the end of the cruise season and the new berth is expected to be operational by December 2023.

