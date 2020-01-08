Hawaii engineering and design firms merge

Bowers + Kubota Consulting has merged with Belt Collins Hawaii with the aim of expanding their services and bringing benefits to their clients.

Bowers + Kubota Consulting is an architectural/engineering and construction management firm, while Belt Collins Hawaii carries out planning, design and consulting.

"We have built a culture dedicated to our clients and teamwork,” said Brian Bowers, chief executive officer of Bowers + Kubota Consulting. “We are excited to develop a larger team with the same goals and culture by expanding our services.”

"This opportunity represents a trend both globally and nationally in which firms merge to offer comprehensive and complete services,” said Aaron Akau, chief executive officer of Belt Collins. “What we are doing will bring a lot more value to our clients.”

Since Bowers + Kubota's establishment in 1980, it has completed numerous projects of varying scale and complexity throughout Hawaii and the Pacific Rim. Belt Collins was founded in Hawaii in 1953 and was one of the first consulting firms to integrate resort master planning and design. It specialises planned resorts, residential development and community design, serving the private sector, local governments and the military both in Hawaii and internationally.

“Each company was successful individually and will be capable of even more together," said Dexter Kubota, vice president of Bowers + Kubota Consulting.

