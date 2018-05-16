Hawks Crane first for new Kobelco model

Dartford-based Hawks Crane Hire will take delivery next year of Europe’s first 300-tonne capacity Kobelco CKE3000G crawler crane.

Hawks managing director Elliot Hawkins signed an order for the new crane at the Intermat trade fair in Paris last month following a visit to the Kobelcoe factory in Japan last October.

He said: “The CKE3000G is a very flexible machine that will not only work well in the pre-cast, modular building sector, currently one of our largest markets, but will also open the door to new opportunities in the UK’s heavy lift marketplace, particularly the energy sector – gas, oil, renewables and energy to waste power plant construction - and on large-scale infrastructure projects, such as HS2 and Hinkley Point C.

Elliot Hawkins added: “We chose Kobelco’s CKE3000G because, having compared it to many of its competitor’s models, its duties in standard luffing jib configuration were really impressive. We did some very thorough comparisons with several other competitors’ cranes and it out-performed one by a staggering 35%. It also beat a 350-tonne competitor machine, which is incredible.”

The CKE3000G ordered by Hawks will have a 78-metre main boom, 60-metre luffing fly jib and a 30-metre back mast and tray, giving it a maximum capacity of 350 tonnes at 8m radius).

In December 2017 Hawks took delivery of its second 250-tonne Kobelco CKE2500G-2 crawler crane and its second 90-tonne CKE900G-2, which is now working on the Royal Wharf high-rise residential project in east London.