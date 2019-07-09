Vietnam gets tough on tardy construction schemes

The Department of Transport is to withdraw licences, or not grant new ones, for construction projects that are behind schedule. Fines are also being issued.

The city has identified 137 infrastructure and drainage projects that are running late. City inspectors issued total fines of nearly VND4bn (US$137,000) in connection with more than 600 violations between the fourth quarter of last year and May this year.

The slow construction process and delayed projects have hindered traffic circulation and caused disturbances to people's lives, said the city.

Many of its drainage system projects are still under construction after more than three years.

Vo Khanh Hung, deputy director of the Department of Transport, said that contractors who do not comply with regulations on road construction will be administratively sanctioned. In addition, the department’s inspectors will strengthen patrolling and handling of violations of delayed projects.

The investors and construction units that do not return their grounds to their original state after construction or who delay projects will have their construction licences revoked.

In addition, the HCM City authority has been handing many violations of construction orders. Nguyen Thai Binh, head of Cu Chi District’s Urban Management Division, said that since the beginning of this year, the district authority has handled 50 violations related to construction cases.

The HCM City Party's Committee has directed secretaries of the Party Committees of districts to make a list of construction violations from 2017 until May 2019.

They will be responsible for reporting violations to the municipal Party Committee, which will handle the cases.

