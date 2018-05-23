HDR to design 1400-bed Chinese hospital

It has been chosen by Guilin Medical School Affiliated Hospital to design the scheme, which will accommodate clinical care, teaching and research programmes.

The main design concept of the project, 'Garden in Garden', is inspired by Guilin’s natural landscape and culture. Osmanthus patterns will be used throughout the facility.

There is no room on the existing hospital site for expansion and so the new 1,400-bed, two million-square-foot facility will be built across the Li River from the campus.

“The new Guilin Medical School Affiliate Hospital is a tremendous opportunity for our team to impact healthcare in the People’s Republic of China,” said Hank Adams, global director of health at HDR. “Guilin’s population is growing and the surrounding area is one of China’s top international tourist destinations. This new hospital will establish a new standard of patient access and quality of care for the Guangxi Province."

International design principal at HDR Sangmin Lee added: “The new hospital is designed as a new futuristic model that promotes medical and wellness tourism in harmony with nature. Here, a holistic health journey blends eastern and western medicine to define a new path toward total health.”