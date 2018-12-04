HE chooses Mecalac site dumpers

First batch of HE's new dumpers leave the Coventry factory

The dumpers range from one-tonne to nine-tonne capacity – a mix of TA1eh, TA3sh, TA6 and TA9 models. Their arrivals will both renew and expand HE Services’ fleet.

While many hire firms are moving to full cabs on larger site dumpers, HE Services has specified old-style open cabs but with green beacon seatbelt system (with Start Inhibit).

The specification also includes road lights, checkpoint wheel nut indicators, white noise alarms and Trackunit telematics and immobilisation systems

The machines are manufactured in Coventry at the former Terex GB factory that Mecalac acquired in 2017.

HE Services managing director Peter Durey said: “We have successful working relationships with the Mecalac team. By choosing their latest site dumper models to expand our fleet, we can continue to provide our customers with reliable, productive and highly-efficient plant equipment to hire.”