HE Simm wins £13m Glasgow MEP contract

The Holland Park development will be spread across 433 apartments over four blocks - ranging from six to 19 storeys - as well as to the communal and external space, including a roof terrace.

HE Simm said that offsite manufacturing will play its part speeding up the overall installation process and bringing efficiencies in relation to health and safety and a reduction in waste, emissions and cost.

Companies within HE Simm’s newly formed Integrated Services division will also be involved in the scheme. HESIS will install fire and security services, whilst Aspen Thorn will provide health & safety and mental wellbeing consultancy.

Gareth Simm, CEO for the HE Simm Group of companies, said: “We are extremely excited to have been awarded what will be our first major development in Scotland in recent times.

“The scheme being presented is exactly the type of high-tech, modern living space we have become so well known for delivering.

“From our developing relationship with Robertson Construction and Moda Living we will demonstrate the value that HE Simm can bring and we look forward to doing so.”

Greg Simm, Managing Director of HE Simm’s Engineering Services division in the North, added: “We look forward to starting on site and to completing our part of the project in early 2023. The Holland Park development will provide a new and vibrant community right in the city’s cultural quarter close to National Rail links – and we are very much looking forward to playing our part.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk