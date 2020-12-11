Healthy six-pack for Interserve

Interserve is doing some refurb work at the Prince Charles Hospital in Merthyr Tydfil

Interserve has been awarded contracts at Walsall Manor Hospital for upgrades relating to winter pressures, Liverpool Heart & Chest Hospital for the construction of new specialist units, and for refurbishment work at the Prince Charles Hospital in Merthyr Tydfil.

Managing director Paul Gandy said that healthcare was a key market for Interserve. “This progress shows our strategy is working under our new leadership team, focused on delivering best in class facilities where the business can leverage its strong capabilities in order to create value for clients,” he said.

He added: “The construction business has a strong order book and has already secured over 90% of work for next year, which is well ahead of the industry average. It has been a very challenging year for UK businesses, but Interserve Construction is well positioned to make the most of opportunities in our key markets going forward.”

Earlier this year Interserve completed a refurbishment and extension of Liverpool Women’s Neonatal Unit. It was also responsible for the conversion of the Birmingham National Exhibition Centre into a pop-up Nightingale field hospital, completing the first phase in just 13 days.

