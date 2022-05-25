Heat pump guide for non-domestic buildings

Cover of the guide

AM17: Heat pumps for large non-domestic buildings has been published by the Chartered Institution of Building Services Engineers (CIBSE) and the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy (BEIS).

Arup worked as the technical author under the direction of the CIBSE technical team supported by a steering group comprising representatives of developers, landlords, occupiers, designers, installers, operators, manufacturers and other specialists

The best practice guide is free to download* and use.

Energy minister Lord Callanan writes in his foreword to the document: “Heat pumps are a proven, scalable technology for decarbonising heat and will play a substantial role in reducing the UK’s reliance on fossil fuels and ensuring our clean energy independence. We will go from installing around 35,000 heat pumps a year now to 600,000 per year by 2028. This is the minimum market size that will be required to be on track to deliver net zero in all future heat scenarios.

“Consumers should be as satisfied – or more satisfied – with a low-carbon heating system as they are with a fossil fuel equivalent. Poor quality installations of any heating system can lead to over or under heating of properties, dampness, higher energy bills, and at worst could be unsafe.”

He added: “This free-to-use guidance will be of great value to industry and will help ensure that large heat pump installations can be carried out safely and to a high standard.”

Arup associate director Mike Edwards said: “Arup have been designing heat pump systems for large non-domestic buildings for several years – serving developments from Lords Cricket Ground to our own London offices. Our in-depth knowledge of these systems, alongside collaboration with CIBSE, BEIS and the project steering group who have experience of their real-world design, manufacture, installation and operation has informed our authoring of AM17”

* AM17 is available as a free download from the CIBSE website here

