Heat pumps to decarbonise Oxford baths

Hinksey Pool

Oxford City Council has a £10.9m grant from the government’s public sector decarbonisation fund to end the use of fossil fuels at four of its public swimming baths.

Willmott Dixon will oversee the installation of water and air source heat pumps at Ferry Leisure Centre, Leys Pool & Leisure Centre, Barton Leisure Centre and Hinksey Outdoor Pool. Leisure centres have been shown to account for around 40% of the council’s building carbon emissions, so the project is expected to have a significant impact on the council’s overall carbon footprint.

Councillor Mary Clarkson, cabinet member for culture, leisure and tourism, said: “This is a very exciting project to secure the future of our leisure centres as we move towards a low-carbon future. We know how important our leisure centres are for physical and mental health, consequently we are working closely with our contractors to minimise the disruption and the impact on the local area. We have worked hard with the contractors Willmott Dixon and our leisure provider, Fusion Lifestyle, to find creative options to keep the other leisure sites open as far as possible.”

Richard Poulter, managing director from Willmott Dixon’s Central South region said: “We will deliver the works as swiftly as possible while ensuring the highest standards are met.”

