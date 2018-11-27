Heathrow logistics hub bidders stake final claim

Heathrow Airport officials have concluded a nationwide tour of longlisted sites who will now be invited to state why they are best placed to deliver factory-made components for Britain’s third runway.

The next stage of the selection process is a pre-qualification questionnaire (PQQ) which has now opened. A shortlist of potential logistics hubs will be announced in spring 2019, before the final four sites are announced later in the year.

Airport delegates have toured facilities across the country, seeing first-hand each location, with its transport links, supply chain, size, regional expertise and business plans. These are just some of the considerations Heathrow’s expansion team will make when deciding which sites will make the final four.

Heathrow will also examine each site’s ability to work with three other locations to deliver the third runway. The expansion project will have four sites either assembling components of the expanded airport or serving as a consolidation centre for these loads before they are transported to Heathrow helping to reduce the project’s impact to local communities.

Heathrow is looking to become the first major infrastructure project in the UK to pioneer the large-scale use of logistics hubs – aiming to build as much of the project off-site as possible. The hubs will work by pre-assembling components off-site before transporting them in consolidated loads to Heathrow on a just-in-time basis.

Of the 65 sites under consideration, 50 are existing or functioning sites, many of which are already experienced in delivering major projects. The other 15 sites are either undeveloped or proposed facilities with the potential for additional flexibility and customisation, allowing for these sites to be built for purpose.

This news coincides with the latest stage of the search for Heathrow’s Innovation Partners, launched earlier this year, which will see 37 companies submit their business cases explaining how their ideas could potentially help Heathrow deliver expansion efficiently, sustainably and affordably.

Heathrow’s executive director for expansion, Emma Gilthorpe, said: “This is an exciting opportunity for us to engage with site promoters that are passionate about creating a lasting legacy. These responses will help us understand which sites will best work for the expansion programme as well as for future construction projects.

“When we began this search last year, we were inspired by just how many locations up and down the country were interested in playing a role in delivering the third runway. This shows the great potential there is for offsite construction to revolutionise the way major infrastructure is delivered in the UK.”

The full long-list:

East Midlands

Corby Land &Development Ltd, Midlands Logistics Park

Laing O'Rourke, Explore Industrial Park

Prologis UK Ltd,Daventry International Rail Freight Terminal

Segro Plc, Segro Logistics Park

Tarmac Trading Ltd, Tarmac Hindlow Quarry

East of England

Opportunity Peterborough, Roxhill Scheme At Gateway

Peel Ports Investments Ltd, Port of Great Yarmouth

London

London Borough of Havering, Beam Reach 6

Wincanton, Wincanton Greenford

North East

Tarmac Trading Ltd, Tarmac Thrislington Works

Tees Valley Combined Authority, South Tees Development Corporation

North West

Cammell Laird Shiprepairers & Shipbuilders Ltd, Cammell Laird, Campbeltown Road

Cammell Laird Shiprepairers & Shipbuilders Ltd, MEA Park Wirral Waters, Beaufort Road

Midas, Airport City

Midas, Kingsway Rochdale

Midas, Logistics North Bolton

Midas, Port Salford

Peel Ports Investments Ltd, Port of Liverpool

Sellafield Ltd, Lillyhall Industrial Estate

Northern Ireland

Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council, North Foreshore

Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council, Silverwood Business Park

Mid & East Antrim Borough Council, Belfast International Airport

Mid & East Antrim Borough Council, Global Point Business Park

Mid & East Antrim Borough Council, Michelin Tyre

MJM Marine ltd, Shackleton Barracks

Scotland

Babcock Marine Rosyth Limited, Rosyth Business Park

Forth Ports Limited, Forth Ports Rosyth

Glasgow Prestwick Airport

Renfrewshire Council, Eurocentral / Mossend

Renfrewshire Council, Glasgow Airport Investment Area (GAIA)/Westway site

Renfrewshire Council, Queenslie Industrial Estate

Scottish Enterprise, Hunterston

Scottish Enterprise, Longannet

Scottish Enterprise, Mossend

Scottish Enterprise, Westfield

South East

Amalga Limited, Ridgeway Distribution Centre

Peel Ports Investments Ltd, London Medway

South West

Invest Bristol Bath/The West of England Combined Authority, Avonmouth

Invest Bristol Bath/The West of England Combined Authority, Severnside

Sedgemoor District Council, Royal Ordnance Factory

Tarmac Trading Ltd, Tarmac Westbury Works

Wales

Welsh Government, ABP Port Site, Cardiff

Welsh Government, ABP Port Site, Newport

Welsh Government, The Airfields - Northern Gateway, Deeside

Welsh Government, Brocastle, Bridgend

Welsh Government, Rhyd Y Blew, Ebbw Vale

Welsh Government, Llanwern Newport

Welsh Government, Tata Shotton Deeside

West Midlands

Amalga Limited, Palletforce SuperHub

Balfour Beatty, Birch Coppice Industrial Estate

Stoke-on-Trent City Council, Chatterley Valley West

Stoke-on-Trent City Council, Highgate Ravensdale

Telford & Wrekin Council, Land at Hortonwood

Telford & Wrekin Council, Property at Railfreight Terminal

Yorkshire and the Humber