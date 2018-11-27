Heathrow logistics hub bidders stake final claim

Heathrow Airport officials have concluded a nationwide tour of longlisted sites who will now be invited to state why they are best placed to deliver factory-made components for Britain’s third runway.
The next stage of the selection process is a pre-qualification questionnaire (PQQ) which has now opened. A shortlist of potential logistics hubs will be announced in spring 2019, before the final four sites are announced later in the year.
Airport delegates have toured facilities across the country, seeing first-hand each location, with its transport links, supply chain, size, regional expertise and business plans. These are just some of the considerations Heathrow’s expansion team will make when deciding which sites will make the final four.
Heathrow will also examine each site’s ability to work with three other locations to deliver the third runway. The expansion project will have four sites either assembling components of the expanded airport or serving as a consolidation centre for these loads before they are transported to Heathrow helping to reduce the project’s impact to local communities.
Heathrow is looking to become the first major infrastructure project in the UK to pioneer the large-scale use of logistics hubs – aiming to build as much of the project off-site as possible. The hubs will work by pre-assembling components off-site before transporting them in consolidated loads to Heathrow on a just-in-time basis.
Of the 65 sites under consideration, 50 are existing or functioning sites, many of which are already experienced in delivering major projects. The other 15 sites are either undeveloped or proposed facilities with the potential for additional flexibility and customisation, allowing for these sites to be built for purpose.
This news coincides with the latest stage of the search for Heathrow’s Innovation Partners, launched earlier this year, which will see 37 companies submit their business cases explaining how their ideas could potentially help Heathrow deliver expansion efficiently, sustainably and affordably.
Heathrow’s executive director for expansion, Emma Gilthorpe, said: “This is an exciting opportunity for us to engage with site promoters that are passionate about creating a lasting legacy. These responses will help us understand which sites will best work for the expansion programme as well as for future construction projects.
“When we began this search last year, we were inspired by just how many locations up and down the country were interested in playing a role in delivering the third runway. This shows the great potential there is for offsite construction to revolutionise the way major infrastructure is delivered in the UK.”
The full long-list:
East Midlands
- Corby Land &Development Ltd, Midlands Logistics Park
- Laing O'Rourke, Explore Industrial Park
- Prologis UK Ltd,Daventry International Rail Freight Terminal
- Segro Plc, Segro Logistics Park
- Tarmac Trading Ltd, Tarmac Hindlow Quarry
East of England
- Opportunity Peterborough, Roxhill Scheme At Gateway
- Peel Ports Investments Ltd, Port of Great Yarmouth
London
- London Borough of Havering, Beam Reach 6
- Wincanton, Wincanton Greenford
North East
- Tarmac Trading Ltd, Tarmac Thrislington Works
- Tees Valley Combined Authority, South Tees Development Corporation
North West
- Cammell Laird Shiprepairers & Shipbuilders Ltd, Cammell Laird, Campbeltown Road
- Cammell Laird Shiprepairers & Shipbuilders Ltd, MEA Park Wirral Waters, Beaufort Road
- Midas, Airport City
- Midas, Kingsway Rochdale
- Midas, Logistics North Bolton
- Midas, Port Salford
- Peel Ports Investments Ltd, Port of Liverpool
- Sellafield Ltd, Lillyhall Industrial Estate
Northern Ireland
- Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council, North Foreshore
- Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council, Silverwood Business Park
- Mid & East Antrim Borough Council, Belfast International Airport
- Mid & East Antrim Borough Council, Global Point Business Park
- Mid & East Antrim Borough Council, Michelin Tyre
- MJM Marine ltd, Shackleton Barracks
Scotland
- Babcock Marine Rosyth Limited, Rosyth Business Park
- Forth Ports Limited, Forth Ports Rosyth
- Glasgow Prestwick Airport
- Renfrewshire Council, Eurocentral / Mossend
- Renfrewshire Council, Glasgow Airport Investment Area (GAIA)/Westway site
- Renfrewshire Council, Queenslie Industrial Estate
- Scottish Enterprise, Hunterston
- Scottish Enterprise, Longannet
- Scottish Enterprise, Mossend
- Scottish Enterprise, Westfield
South East
- Amalga Limited, Ridgeway Distribution Centre
- Peel Ports Investments Ltd, London Medway
South West
- Invest Bristol Bath/The West of England Combined Authority, Avonmouth
- Invest Bristol Bath/The West of England Combined Authority, Severnside
- Sedgemoor District Council, Royal Ordnance Factory
- Tarmac Trading Ltd, Tarmac Westbury Works
Wales
- Welsh Government, ABP Port Site, Cardiff
- Welsh Government, ABP Port Site, Newport
- Welsh Government, The Airfields - Northern Gateway, Deeside
- Welsh Government, Brocastle, Bridgend
- Welsh Government, Rhyd Y Blew, Ebbw Vale
- Welsh Government, Llanwern Newport
- Welsh Government, Tata Shotton Deeside
West Midlands
- Amalga Limited, Palletforce SuperHub
- Balfour Beatty, Birch Coppice Industrial Estate
- Stoke-on-Trent City Council, Chatterley Valley West
- Stoke-on-Trent City Council, Highgate Ravensdale
- Telford & Wrekin Council, Land at Hortonwood
- Telford & Wrekin Council, Property at Railfreight Terminal
Yorkshire and the Humber
- Bishopdyke Enterprises Limited, JCT 42 A1(M) - Sherburn in Elmet
- British Steel, British Steel - Brigg Road
- Doncaster Sheffield Airport Ltd, Aero Centre Yorkshire
- Leeds Bradford Airport Ltd, Leeds Bradford Airport / Logic Leeds
- Severfield UK Ltd, Dalton Airfield Industrial Estate
- Sheffield City Region, 31 East
- Sheffield City Region, Ashroyd Business Park
- Sheffield City Region, Enterprise 36
- Sheffield City Region, Former Maltby Colliery
- Sheffield City Region, iPort
- Sheffield City Region, J5M16Unity