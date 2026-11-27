The biochar concrete was trialled first at Heidelberg's Greenwich evoHub laboratory. The material used in Egham, for a fish and eel pass at Bell Weir on the Thames, has an A1-A3 Global Warming Potential (GWP) of -34kg CO₂e/m3. The A1-A3 rating covers emissions from raw material extraction, transportation, and manufacturing. This compares to standard GEN3 concrete, with a GWP of around 150kg CO₂e/m3.

Daniel Clayton, concrete technical director, Heidelberg Materials UK, said, "The results are really exciting and demonstrate the potential for us to decarbonise the aggregate content of concrete as well as significantly reduce the carbon impact of the cement content through the use of supplementary cementitious materials and evoZero carbon-captured cement.”

Low Carbon Materials' ACLA uses biochar which permanently ‘locks’ CO₂ into the concrete or asphalt, even when the material is recycled.