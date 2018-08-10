Height training company gets VR simulator

The Serious Labs simulator control panel

Wembley-based ALS Safety, the training arm of Riwal, has purchased a virtual reality (VR) aerial platform training simulator, developed by Canadian specialist Serious Labs.

It is the same type machine that has also been bought by Nationwide Platforms for its training division. [See previous report here.]

The simulator combines scissor lift and aerial boom lift modules to provide immersive aerial operator skills training in a controlled environment. The operator wears a headset to provide a realistic simulation of the operating environment.

ALS Safety managing director Darren Verschuren said: "The quality of the VR simulations is impressive and the operational detail, in terms of how a platform moves and behaves, is very realistic."

He added: "ALS Safety is keen to stay at the forefront of powered access training technology, and this innovation will help us do that, both in terms of promoting working at height safety and productivity. VR will add exciting new options to the training we can offer and is already generating a lot of interest from our clients. As such, we believe VR has a strong future in working at height training."