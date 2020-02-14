Heijmans and BAM cleared to merge Dutch asphalt operations

The granting of permission from the Netherlands Authority for Consumers & Markets (ACM) will enable Heijmans and BAM to move forward with setting out the details of their plan. They had asked for clearance in November last year.

Before permission was granted, the ACM conducted a further investigation into the asphalt activities in the Helmond and Stein regions, which are in the southern provinces North-Brabant and Limburg, respectively. The ACM has concluded that sufficient competition remains in both regions.

Currently, Heijmans and BAM each operate a number of asphalt plants. The joint company is intended to combine knowledge, expertise and investments in innovation to increase sustainability of the asphalt chain and improve efficiency.

In addition to the companies’ own clients, the new asphalt company will also serve third parties in the asphalt market. The indicative annual revenue of the new asphalt company will amount to approximately €90m.

