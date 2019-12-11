Helicopter delivers concrete for Nevis snow factory

Leiths’ Highland Lime Concrete Plant in Torlundy provided 50m³ of C28/35 concrete with Durus EasyFinish macro synthetic fibre supplied by Adfil.

Nevis Grange Mountain Resort is located close to Ben Nevis in the Highlands. The ski resort is the highest in Scotland but a lack of snow in recent seasons has led the resort to invest in seven snow-making machines, which will be stored in the new mountainside building being constructed by BHC Contractors. The seven freezing units will be able to produce up to 168m³ of snow per day.

The concrete deliveries were made over a two-day period, with all the concrete placed using the helicopter. Macro fibres were added to the concrete during the batching process in lieu of steel mesh, reducing the risk of injuries from trips, falls and cuts associated with the use of steel mesh on site. The concrete mix contained 3kg/m3 of the macro synthetic fibre, Durus EasyFinish.

Leiths said that the use of macro-synthetic fibres has transformed concrete construction as the fibres are inert to atmospheric conditions, the alkalinity of concrete and moisture and therefore 100% rust-free. This makes for a long service life of the finished fibre-reinforced concrete floor slab and was the ideal solution for the harsh environment, the company said.

The Nevis Range Snow Factory is at the top of the Linnhe tow, west of the Alpha tow, and has been designed to withstand wind and snow loading associated with the location.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk