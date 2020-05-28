Helsinki consults on light rail plan

Image by Voima Graphics/City of Helsinki.

The city is currently preparing a master plan for the Viikki-Malmi line, which will be connected to existing and planned tram lines and become part of the regional light rail network. The route plan and the preliminary stop placements are currently on displayed for comment.

Planning of the Viikki-Malmi light rail is in its early stages and the master plan is expected to be completed by the end of 2020. The current estimate is that construction could start in 2027and be completed in the early 2030s.

The new Viikki-Malmi line is intended to strengthen the public transport connections in residential areas and serve as a key connection to the Malmi Airport area. The master plan examines two route alternatives at the northern end of the section, one of which would go from the Malmi Airport area to Malmi station and the other one to Jakomäki. The route alternatives are not mutually exclusive, but they are likely to be built at different times, depending on the development of land use along the line.

The length of the Viikki-Malmi light rail line from Kumpula to the Malmi/Jakomäki final stops will be approximately 11–12 km, and the travel time from the Malmi/Jakomäki final stops to the railway station will be just over 40 minutes.

The light rail will facilitate the construction of new housing, jobs and services relying on the tram line network and along it, said the city.

The goal is to increase the proportion of sustainable modes of transport along the route. The light rail will allow partial replacement of bus traffic to the city centre.

