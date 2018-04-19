Hennessy heads Mick George Demolition

Mick George has named Liam Hennessy as its new director in charge of demolition.

Liam Hennessy joined the company from McGee Group in 2016 and was promoted to operations director of Mick George Environmental in January 2017.

After two years of trading, Mick George Demolition has now completed more than 120 projects and has its eyes on growth. It has recently acquired 14 new operating sites across the east of England taking the group’s total to 35, comprising quarries, landfill sites, recycling centres, concrete batching plants, soil washing and hazardous waste treatment facilities.

Contracts director Michael George said: “The demolition division has built solid foundations in the last two years and now the plan is to emulate what we have achieved with our other contracting provisions, further improving and expanding the service. We’re confident that the changes will only aid our objectives and although our forecasts are high, we remain optimistic in attaining them.”