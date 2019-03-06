TCI New Year Magazine OfferTCI New Year Magazine Offer
Construction News

Wed March 06 2019

Henry Boot lands £88m town centre revamp

9 hours Barnsley Council has signed an £88.3m contract with Henry Boot Construction for the second phase of its Glass Works development.

Artist's impression of the scheme
Artist's impression of the scheme

Henry Boot has been appointed design and build contractor to deliver Phase 2 of the Glass Works development, which forms part of a £120m retail-led regeneration scheme covering 3.8 hectares in Barnsley town centre. Henry Boot also delivered the first phase.

Phase 2 of the scheme will include the development of 100,000 sq ft of new retail space for 26 shops, more than 25,000 sq ft of cafe/restaurants and more than 90,000 sq ft of leisure facilities including a 13-screen Cineworld cinema and a bowling alley.

