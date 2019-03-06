Henry Boot lands £88m town centre revamp

Artist's impression of the scheme

Henry Boot has been appointed design and build contractor to deliver Phase 2 of the Glass Works development, which forms part of a £120m retail-led regeneration scheme covering 3.8 hectares in Barnsley town centre. Henry Boot also delivered the first phase.

Phase 2 of the scheme will include the development of 100,000 sq ft of new retail space for 26 shops, more than 25,000 sq ft of cafe/restaurants and more than 90,000 sq ft of leisure facilities including a 13-screen Cineworld cinema and a bowling alley.