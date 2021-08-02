Henry Boot targets tech sector

Its property development business, HBD, and international tech campus developer, Factory, are forming HBD X Factory, which has been selected as preferred bidder for a 45ha scheme at Cheltenham Borough Council's Golden Valley Development.

The Golden Valley Development is expected to create 12,000 new jobs, 3,700 new homes and 2million sq ft of commercial space.

The project builds on the presence of GCHQ's headquarters and Cheltenham's existing cyber sector, with the first phase delivering a mixed-use community clustered around Factory's first major project in the UK - Factory Cheltenham - which will sit alongside GCHQ.

HBD X Factory said that it will continue to explore new opportunities across the UK, including acquisitions and public/private partnerships with local authorities and other strategic landowners, as it targets large-scale, mixed-use districts and urban regeneration projects with a focus on innovation.

Ed Hutchinson, managing director of HBD, said: “The HBD X Factory partnership reflects our focus on delivering large-scale, transformative regeneration projects - the Golden Valley Development is a hugely important project for Cheltenham, the South West region and the wider UK tech sector and we look forward to working alongside Factory to bring the scheme forward.”

