Henry Bros breaks ground at Glossopdale School

Photo call for the ground breaking ceremony

The new block will provide eight standard classrooms and a science laboratory. It will also provide flexible options for dining and social spaces and extra staff workrooms.

The extension will add capacity for a further 200 pupils aged 11 to 16, and 40 additional sixth form places.

Henry Brothers Midlands construction director Justin Hicklin said: “Henry Brothers built the main school complex, which has proved popular with students, and we are delighted to have strengthened our relationship with the school by being appointed to create this new block as well.”

Other members of the team involved in building the extension at the school in Hadfield are employers agent Concertus, DLA Architecture, civil and structural engineer Curtins and Couch Perry Wilkes for mechanical and electrical services.

As well as having built the main Glossopdale School facility, which opened in 2018, Henry Brothers is currently building the new £13.2m Alfreton Park Community Special School, having previously delivered a hydrotherapy pool for the school. The company also completed phase 1 and phase 2 of the Aldercar High School project for Derbyshire County Council, totalling £8.7m in value

