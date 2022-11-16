Henry Brothers opens Manchester base

Henry Group managing director David Henry (left), chairman emeritus Jim Henry (centre) and Henry Brothers Construction managing director Ian Taylor

Opening of the new northwest office follows the appointment of Henry Brothers for a £12m refurbishment of the University of Manchester’s Chemistry Building.

As part of the growth plan, the subsidiary company Henry Brothers Midlands Ltd, established in 2015, will now operate as Henry Brothers Construction Ltd and the office in the Midlands has moved to larger premises in Nottingham.

Henry Brothers Construction Ltd is part of The Henry Group, which comprises of a number of manufacturing and construction sector companies, ranging from external construction through to interiors fit out.

Ian Taylor, managing director of Henry Brothers Construction, said: “Over the last number of years, Henry Brothers has raised the bar for construction in the Midlands and beyond, developing its portfolio of clients across a range of sectors including education, defence, blue light, and healthcare.

“Our clients will continue to work with the same team that they trust to deliver the highest quality of service and innovation with the benefit of added convenience and enhanced on the ground support.”

“This is a natural and exciting next step for us, allowing us to build on our proven track-record and deliver inspiring, innovative, and great value projects across the UK.”

Henry Group is headquartered in Magherafelt, Northern Ireland and has premises in Belfast, Nottingham, Dumbarton and now Manchester. Recently completed projects include Staffordshire University’s Woodlands Nursey & Forest School and an extension at Glossopdale School for Derbyshire County Council.

