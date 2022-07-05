Henry Construction signs for £32.5m Oxford housing renewal

Artist's impression of the Gibbs Crescent development

Henry Construction will build 140 new affordable homes and starts work this month.

It is the contractor’s first contract with A2Dominion.

The project will take down existing studios and bedsits on Gibbs Crescent and replace them with new one-, two- and three-bedroom units.

The 100% affordable project is designed with associated infrastructure and development works.

Henry Construction will be working alongside employers agent and cost consultant Silver, architect HGP and structural engineer Reuby & Stagg.

The regeneration of Gibbs Crescent is scheduled to be completed in 2024.

