Hercules expands suction fleet

Hercules Site Services will soon have 20 RSP suction excavators

Hercules Site Services has eight more RSP suction excavators arriving in the next few weeks to take its fleet to 20 vehicles.

Hercules Site Services raised £8m from an initial public offering on AIM, the alternative investment market of the London Stock Exchange last month.

Civil engineer Brusk Korkmaz founded the company in 2008 as a labour supply contractor. Today it has 600 people working for the company on sites all over the UK, including HS2. Unaudited accounts for 2021 show £32m turnover.

The specialist plant hire division, hiring out suction – also known as vacuum – excavators, is also a growing niche for Hercules. Brusk Korkmaz first encountered a suction excavator while working on Crawley sewage treatment works, next to a massive high voltage cable going into Gatwick Airport. He was impressed by the machine.

Within a month of the AIM listing, Hercules had grown its fleet from nine to 12 suction excavators, all 32-tonne twin-fan RSP units on Mercedes Arocs chassis.

A further six 32-tonne twin-fan RSP units, as well as an 18-tonne twin-fan and a 32-tonne triple-fan RSP unit are scheduled to arrive by summer.

“And we would like to order more as well because we believe it is the safest way of digging around existing services, stopping utility strikes, stopping people’s injuries,” Brusk Korkmaz told the Re:Construction podcast. “We believe that using suction excavators is a very innovative and safe way of excavating.”

